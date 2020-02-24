indaHash Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, indaHash has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $271.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One indaHash token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Exrates and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.02858560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash was first traded on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Exrates, HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.