Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,933 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 312,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBTX stock opened at $54.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

