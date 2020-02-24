Independent Research Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €78.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective from stock analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($95.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.82 ($93.98).

ETR:FME traded down €2.92 ($3.40) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €72.76 ($84.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €76.68 ($89.16). The business’s 50-day moving average is €70.13 and its 200-day moving average is €64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

