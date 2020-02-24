IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 10,266 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,026 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,849,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 550,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40,130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actiam N.V. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the third quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 1,318,610 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $183,326,000 after acquiring an additional 87,035 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,402.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.87 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.