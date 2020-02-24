Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFNNY shares. Barclays raised Infineon Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

IFNNY stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

