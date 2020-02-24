ING Groep NV Acquires 132,800 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 132,800 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.16% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQM stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQM. Credit Suisse Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. US Capital Advisors raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

