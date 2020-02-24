ING Groep NV Acquires 166,561 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 225.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,561 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Paypal were worth $26,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B raised its stake in Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

