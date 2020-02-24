ING Groep NV Acquires 40,914 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,914 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

INTC opened at $64.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

