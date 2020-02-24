ING Groep NV Acquires 4,519 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.2% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $40,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

NYSE:BA opened at $330.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

