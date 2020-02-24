ING Groep NV Acquires 4,907 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Linde by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after buying an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after buying an additional 61,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Linde by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after buying an additional 85,653 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,314,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Linde by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 990,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,815,000 after buying an additional 146,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $218.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a one year low of $166.07 and a one year high of $227.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

