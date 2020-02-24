ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.1% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $35,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,785 shares of company stock worth $15,030,985 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Shares of FB opened at $210.18 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $599.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

