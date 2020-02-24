ING Groep NV Buys 19,627 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

