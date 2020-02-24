ING Groep NV Buys 2,800 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,555,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

CAT opened at $137.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.