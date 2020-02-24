ING Groep NV Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,656 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $128.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

