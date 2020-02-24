ING Groep NV Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142,520 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $222.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.