ING Groep NV Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

NYSE DHR opened at $161.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.48 and a 200 day moving average of $147.04. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $112.36 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,551,158.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

