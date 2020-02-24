ING Groep NV Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $21,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

