ING Groep NV Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 202.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 5,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.20.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.75, for a total transaction of $808,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $99,454.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,201 shares of company stock valued at $83,710,127. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $189.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 201.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.