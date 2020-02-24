ING Groep NV Grows Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5,884.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,527 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $30,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Truewealth LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $151.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average of $142.90. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $121.48 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

