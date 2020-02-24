ING Groep NV Grows Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 157.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,986,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,591,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,383,000 after purchasing an additional 314,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 631,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,643,000 after purchasing an additional 487,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $82.57 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

