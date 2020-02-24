ING Groep NV Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $59,522,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 48.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stryker by 15.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Stryker by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 322,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,687,000 after purchasing an additional 89,763 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK opened at $224.30 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

