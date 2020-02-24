ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

PEP stock opened at $145.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average of $136.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.