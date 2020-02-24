ING Groep NV Has $10.57 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 124.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,563 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

GE stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

