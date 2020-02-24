ING Groep NV Has $11.03 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,882 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 67,168 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,786,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $87,620,000 after acquiring an additional 686,750 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $146,492,000 after acquiring an additional 315,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 294,513 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $142.25 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.