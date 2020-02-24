ING Groep NV Has $11.32 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

ING Groep NV grew its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,845,000 after purchasing an additional 90,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,722,000 after purchasing an additional 240,942 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,073,000 after acquiring an additional 81,863 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $208.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.65 and a 200-day moving average of $208.60. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.09.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

