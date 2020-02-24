ING Groep NV Has $11.45 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,704 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,900,000 after buying an additional 372,268 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after buying an additional 243,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.08.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $372.95 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $179.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.