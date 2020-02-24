ING Groep NV Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares in the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $118.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.