ING Groep NV Has $17.43 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $245.34 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

