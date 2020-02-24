ING Groep NV Has $25.53 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,465 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,916,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $22,903,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,485.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,459.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,307.47. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $1,020.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,396,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,797,918 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

