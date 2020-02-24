ING Groep NV Has $324.91 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,225,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740,627 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 9.9% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ING Groep NV owned about 0.10% of Bank of America worth $324,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

BAC opened at $34.36 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $299.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

