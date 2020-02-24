ING Groep NV Has $6.30 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61,820 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after purchasing an additional 314,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,372,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

LOW opened at $125.31 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average of $114.04.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.