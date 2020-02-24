ING Groep NV Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 154.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,489 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $33.39 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

