ING Groep NV Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE RCI opened at $49.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

