ING Groep NV Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Tower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,540,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,767,000 after purchasing an additional 243,827 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $247.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.79. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $171.71 and a 52-week high of $258.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.21.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

