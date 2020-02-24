ING Groep NV Has $7.54 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

