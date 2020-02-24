ING Groep NV Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 484.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 919,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

SYF stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

