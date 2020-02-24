ING Groep NV Has $8.11 Million Holdings in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,050,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.18% of YPF worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in YPF by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in YPF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in YPF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in YPF during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in YPF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 61,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. Santander downgraded YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YPF in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. YPF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of YPF opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.49. YPF SA has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

