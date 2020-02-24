ING Groep NV Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 313.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 28,747.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $380.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $392.95. The stock has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.