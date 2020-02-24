ING Groep NV Increases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

ING Groep NV raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $156.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

