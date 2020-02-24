ING Groep NV Increases Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 530.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,612 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 284,032 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 303,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,075,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

