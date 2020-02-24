ING Groep NV Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,865 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 246,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,462,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $2,882,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 223,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,328,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $142.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.14. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 48,953 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total value of $5,752,467.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,430,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,215,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,381,303 shares of company stock valued at $180,185,049 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

