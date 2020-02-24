ING Groep NV Makes New $11.35 Million Investment in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 353,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.30% of The Carlyle Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,216,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,311,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,547 in the last quarter.

Shares of CG opened at $31.27 on Monday. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

