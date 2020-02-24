ING Groep NV Purchases 38,447 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 912.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,447 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,752 shares of company stock worth $10,373,965. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.30.

NVDA opened at $294.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $315.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

