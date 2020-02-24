ING Groep NV Purchases 6,307 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,597 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.