ING Groep NV Purchases 78,092 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 433.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,092 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $293.25 on Monday. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $194.95 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.