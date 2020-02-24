ING Groep NV Purchases 91,624 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 564.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,624 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 0.9% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $297.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.40 and a 200 day moving average of $271.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $236.03 and a one year high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.11.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

