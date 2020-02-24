ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 47.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

AVGO opened at $304.50 on Monday. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 304,792 shares of company stock valued at $94,547,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

