ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Walt Disney stock opened at $138.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

