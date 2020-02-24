ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Aegis raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,483.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,019.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,459.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,307.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

