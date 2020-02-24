ING Groep NV Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $178.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.14. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $148.15 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

